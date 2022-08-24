0
Policeman accused of raping KNUST student seeks bail at High Court

Wed, 24 Aug 2022

Counsels for the interdicted police officer and a final year student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology accused of gang-raping a first-year student of the school have filed an application for bail at the High Court.

Lance Corporal Frank Adu Poku and Joel Osei Owusu had been remanded into police custody after they were arrested in July for allegedly having unprotected sex with the victim.

The High Court is expected to sit on its bail application on Wednesday (August 24).

But the substantive case was adjourned to September 6 when the accused persons appeared before the Asokore Mampong District Court on Monday (August 22).

Head of Legal and Prosecution at the Ashanti Regional Police Command ACP Kofi Blagodzi says the police awaits the AG’s directive on how the case would be prosecuted.

