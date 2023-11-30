Policeman arrested for MoMo fraud after blowing GH¢14,460 in betting

A file photo

A policeman with the National Visibility Unit, identified as Constable Ernest Agyemang Darko has been arrested for engaging in mobile money fraud.

According to the police situational report sighted by MyNewsGh.com, Constable Ernest Agyemang Darko on November 29, 2023, walked into the Kasoa Branch of MTN Ghana to make some transactions.



He ordered payments to the tune of GH¢14,460 but could not provide the commensurating amount after the transactions were made.



Constable Ernest Agyemang Darko was led to the CBG Bank where he claimed to save but the bank was closed.

The agent then called on police in the area to arrest him and upon his arrest, Constable Ernest Agyemang Darko confessed in his caution statement that he neither had any money on him nor did he have money in his account at the Bank.



However, he took the bold step to order the transactions to be made after he could not stand the pressure from people he owed money he had lost to betting.