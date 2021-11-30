Policeman captured in viral sexual harrassment video pleads not guilty

Tue, 30 Nov 2021 Source: rainbowradioonline.com
The Police Administration has arraigned the officer who allegedly harassed a female victim in her car.
An update provided by the Service said the officer Lance Corporal Victor Antwi Yeboah of the Bono Regional Police Command was put before the Sunyani District Court B to face charges of assault contrary to Section 84 of the Criminal Offences Act 29 and indecent assault contrary to Section 103 of the Criminal Offences Act 29.
The Officer has been remanded into Police custody and would reappear in court on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges when he appeared before a court presided over by His Worship Eric Denning.
