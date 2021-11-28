Policeman captured sexually harassing lady in a car arrested

Screengrab from viral video of the Police Officer harassing the lady

A police officer is captured in a viral video sexually harassing a lady

If you do, I will slap you, you will never forget; the policeman threatens



Ghana’s law forbids public display of sexual acts



The Ghana Police Service have announced the arrest of a police officer captured in a viral video harassing a woman in a car.



A press release of November 27, 2021; titled: "Police Arrest Police Officer Allegedly Harassing a Female Victim in a Viral Video," confirmed that the Police Administration had seen the said video and had taken action leading to the arrest.

Police investigations revealed that the said officer was with the Regional Operations Unit, Bono Regional Police Command. He was identified as General Lance Corporal Victor Antwi Yeboah with Service No. 51530.



The release described Victor's actions as "shameful and despicable" stating that he had been "arrested for violating the dignity of the victim."



Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo-Dampare has subsequently spoken to the affected lady who has also been offered psychological care and trauma therapy.



The release signed by Director-General of Public Affaris, ACP Kwesi Ofori also stated that outcome of full investigations will be shared with the public in due course.

"We unreservedly apologise to the affected woman in particular for what she experienced and to the public at large since the matter affects the very moral foundation of our country," it concluded.



The 10-second video on Twitter shows the policeman sexually mistreating the clearly distressed lady in a Toyota car.



The clip shows the lady sitting in the passenger seat of the car with the door open. The police officer who seemed to be kneeling beside the lady, had his head on her thighs, as though he was kissing them. He then moved his hands over his victim's thighs heading to her private part.



But the lady who wasn’t happy with what was happening kept asking her attacker, “what are you doing? What are you doing?”

In what continued to transpire between the lady and the policeman, the policeman could be heard threatening to physically abuse the lady if she did not stay still.



“If you do I will slap you, you will never forget,” was what he said while touching her in unwanted places.



In the background, a male voice could be heard saying, “I’m not doing anything,” while being interrogated.



The policeman in the car then asked the lady why she was naked if she wasn’t doing anything. In his words, “You are not doing anything and you are naked.”

The lady, while defending herself, pushed the policeman’s hand from her body with one hand but the policeman shoved her hand off when he realized he was being recorded.



Some social media users alleged that the lady was having sex in the car with someone. Although it is unlawful to have sex in public places, it did not justify the policeman’s actions.



Watch the video below:



