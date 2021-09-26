Policeman engages female convict in bouts of sex, aids her escape afterwards

The police officer is in custody to assist with investigations

A police officer stationed at the Nkanfoa in the Central Region identified as Corporal Isaac Apomah has allegedly slept with a convict who was in police custody.

According to information available to MyNewsGh.com, the convict in question’s name was given as Theresah Forson.



The police officer, Corporal Isaac Apomah is said to have slept with Theresah at 2 pm on Saturday, September 25, 2021.



After several bouts of sex in the female cell, Corporal Isaac Apomah after enjoying his time with her is said to have asked Theresah Forson to run away from the cells to a place where she cannot be found.



On receipt of the information, the Station Officer was instructed to mobilize men and comb Cape Coast in search of her.

Theresah Forson had no other place to go but to her family.



Being scared of the law and for fear of being seen as accomplices, the family of the convict is said to have brought the convict back to the police station where they thought she should be.



Meanwhile, Corporal Isaac Apomah has been arrested and placed in police custody to assist with investigations over his alleged unprofessional conduct.