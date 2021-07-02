Policeman shot by Ntoaso armed robbers in gunfire exchanges now in stable condition

File photo of a police officer

The Police Segreant and a member of the new Anti-Armed Robbery Task Force (AARTF) who was shot by armed robbers at Ntoaso, a town in the Eastern Region are in stable condition.

MyNewsGh.com has confirmed that the officer currently on admission at the police hospital, suffered a severe gunshot wound on his hand that left him bleeding profusely for days.



The swift intervention of Medical Officers from the 37 Military Hospital and the Police Hospital saved the situation as plastic surgery has been conducted on the hand.



It would be recalled that armed police from the National Operations Directorate (NOD) Surveillance Unit and three other Combat Patrol Teams visited Ntoaso last Wednesday following reports that some Arms and Ammunitions had been concealed by a gang of Armed Robbers in the area.

On reaching the location, however, the suspected robbers took to their heels on seeing the Police. The team began to search and retrieved the weapons and, in the process, one of the suspected Robbers (yet to be identified), who was hiding in a nearby room opened fire on the Police and hit the hand of one of the officers, injuring his two fingers in the process.



The Police responded accordingly and gunned down the suspected robber while one other was arrested.



2,882 rounds of ammunition, BB cartridges, a locally manufactured pistol, one AK 47 Assault rifle, an MI6 rifle, a pump-action, a shotgun, and 840 rounds of MI6 ammunition were retrieved from the scene.