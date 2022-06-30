Policemen in bullion-van robbery denied bail again

File photo

Source: GNA

Defense counsels for the accused persons standing trial over the alleged attempted bullion van robbery failed to secure bail for their clients on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

The Court presided over by Mrs Patricia Amponsah said the submissions made by the counsels failed to convince the Court and, therefore, denied the bail application.



The prosecution did not object to the bail application.



Prosecution was ordered to file and serve the accused persons with witness statements.



Meanwhile, they are expected to be back in court on July 5, 2022.



In their bail applications, the lawyers reminded the court’s order to strike-out the case should prosecution failed to comply with its (court’s) order.

The six lawyers reiterated the fact that their clients had been in custody since February 2022, adding that prosecution had not objected to the bail.



In the bail application, the defense counsels said granting them bail would make prosecution serious to make them file their witness statements.



They said their clients, who were facing two other courts on similar charges, had been granted bail by the courts due to the unreasonable delay on the part of the prosecution.



They said their clients had fixed places of abode, not flight risks, had sufficient sureties to execute the bail bond and would make themselves available to stand trial.



Counsels pleaded with the court that the bail terms should be soft so that the accused persons would be able to meet them to ensure their liberties were guaranteed.

They said the offences were bailable, their clients had denied the offences and that the onus lied on the prosecution to prove their guilt.



The defense counsels said the accused persons would not interfere with investigations or evidence, adding that the discretion in respect of the bail lied with the Court.



General Constables Richard Boadu, Rabiu Jambabu, Ibrahim Yaro, Albert Ofosu and Nelson Tettey, have been charged together with a civilian for the North Kaneshie attempted bullion van attack.



Baba Zakaria, alias Rasta, an employee at Tettey's motorbike shop is the one standing trial with the policemen.



General Constable Nelson Tettey, stationed at Wa and Baba Zakaria, have been charged with the other General Constables for allegedly abetting General Constables Ibrahim Yaro and Albert Ofosu in the attempted bullion van attack.

Earlier, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvester Asare told the Court that Boadu, Jambabu, Yaro, Ofosu and Tettey were recruit Constables, whilst Baba Zakaria was a motor mechanic and that in 2021, the Ghana Police Service’s Administration recorded series of bullion vans and street robberies within the Greeter Accra region.



He said the Police Service mounted surveillance on the suspected robbers and on February 22, 2022, the Police received a report that some armed men had attacked a bullion van with Registration number GN 424-14 at North Kaneshie, a suburb of Accra.



The prosecution said upon receipt of the complaint, the Police commenced investigations, which led to the arrest of Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah, alias Pablo and Lance Corporal (L/Cpl.) Stephen Nyame [both deceased], the Court heard.



It said further investigations led to the arrest of the accused persons.



The prosecution said preliminary investigations had disclosed that the General Constables were friends and recruit mates at the Police Training School.

Coincidentally, they, including the deceased officers after their basic training were posted to the National SWAT Unit, Police Headquarters, whilst Tettey was posted to the Rapid Deployment Force [RDF], Wa.



The General Constables, when posted to their respective Units, underwent various tactical and specialised weapon training to equip them for the function of their Units, which included escorting and protection of bullion vans.



The prosecution said further investigations indicated that in February 2022, the accused persons, including their deceased colleagues and those at large had agreed to attack and rob the bullion van with registration number GN 424-14.