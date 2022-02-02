Policewoman killed after speeding vehicle crashes her while on duty

The late Comfort Freby got married less than a year ago

Yet another story of a personnel of the Ghana Police Service having been killed has emerged.



This time, it is reported that a speeding vehicle crashed and killed a policewoman identified as Comfort Freby while on duty at her post at the Gomoa Potsin police checkpoint in the Central region, reports adomonline.com.



The checkpoint is said to have only been constructed a week ago as a response to the series of robbery cases recorded on the Kasoa-Apam Highway.

The report added that the driver of a Toyota Fish passenger car with a registration number GS 4746-20 was on top speed, travelling from Accra to Cape Coast.



He is also reported to have ignored attempts by the police at an earlier checkpoint to stop.



In the accident that killed the policewoman, the report said the other police officials there only escaped death narrowly.



The driver has since been in the custody of the police, assisting it with investigations.

The late Comfort Freby is said to have gotten married less than a year ago. She was with the Gomoa Dominase Police Command.



The report added that sources within the police say the incident occurred at about 3:00 am on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.



The family of the late policewoman have duly been informed with the Inspector General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, expected to personally visit the family later in the day to commiserate with them.