Policewoman killed by speeding vehicle at Potsin

PW Constable Febiri, died after she was ran over by a speeding vehicle

A 29-year -old police officer has been killed by a speeding vehicle at Potsin Junction on the Kasoa -Cape-Coast highway.

The officer, whose name was given as PW Constable Febiri, died after she was ran over by a speeding vehicle at a Police snap checkpoint at Potsin junction in the Central Region.

The IGP George Akuffo Dampare is expected to visit the Gomoa Dominase Police Station where she was stationed.