0
Menu
News

Policewoman killed by speeding vehicle at Potsin

Comfort Freby Policewoman .jpeg PW Constable Febiri, died after she was ran over by a speeding vehicle

Thu, 3 Feb 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀

A 29-year -old police officer has been killed by a speeding vehicle at Potsin Junction on the Kasoa -Cape-Coast highway.

The officer, whose name was given as PW Constable Febiri, died after she was ran over by a speeding vehicle at a Police snap checkpoint at Potsin junction in the Central Region.

The IGP George Akuffo Dampare is expected to visit the Gomoa Dominase Police Station where she was stationed.

Source: atinkaonline.com
Disclaimer
Related Articles: