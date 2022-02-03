Policewoman killed by speeding vehicle at Potsin

Thu, 3 Feb 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com
A 29-year -old police officer has been killed by a speeding vehicle at Potsin Junction on the Kasoa -Cape-Coast highway.
The officer, whose name was given as PW Constable Febiri, died after she was ran over by a speeding vehicle at a Police snap checkpoint at Potsin junction in the Central Region.
The IGP George Akuffo Dampare is expected to visit the Gomoa Dominase Police Station where she was stationed.
