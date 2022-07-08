Policewoman stabbed, rifle stolen

File photo

Source: GNA

A Policewoman has been stabbed and her rifle taken at a checkpoint behind Zebilla Senior High Technical School (SHST) in Zebilla in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

The Zebilla Police Command said the female officer was on duty with a colleague around Zebilla SHTS between 2030 hours and 2100 hours when the crime was committed.



The Policewoman was on her way to buy something at a nearby shop about 20 metres from the checkpoint when the suspect, walking behind her as if he was also going his way, stabbed her in her ribs, hand, and head multiple times and she fell.



The yet-to-be-identified culprit then took away her rifle and started firing sporadically.



Residents around came out in their numbers but the culprit escaped.

The Zebilla Police Command said, her colleagues rushed to the scene where they retrieved a cutlass used on the female officer at the crime scene.



She was then rushed to the Zebilla Government Hospital and later transferred to Tamale Teaching Hospital where she is responding to treatment, the Police said.



The Zebilla Police Command has launched investigations into the matter.