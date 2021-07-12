Policy Analyst kicks against committee probe of Sputnik V procurement

Policy Analyst, Geoffrey Ocansey

A Policy Analyst, Geoffrey Ocansey, has said that the investigation into the procurement contracts between the Government and suppliers of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines is unnecessary.

Geoffrey believes that the focus as at this time should be on getting the vaccines to the populace on time rather than how it was procured.



He says that setting up a committee to look into the matter is not only discouraging but also embarrassing on the international front.



He told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, “It is not only discouraging to set up a committee to look into the procurement but it raises fears. What are we doing with our lives in this country?



"Do you know what we are going to use the vaccines for? To save lives! There are people in critical zones; the aged and those who critically need protection from COVID-19 and yet we set up a committee over emergency drugs before getting these drugs. The whole world is watching this embarrassment.

"When it comes to an emergency like this and there is a cost globally what are you going to investigate if nobody was at fault?” he quizzed.



Parliament has constituted a nine-member Adhoc bipartisan committee to probe procurement contracts the government entered into with private companies for the procurement and supply of Sputnik-V vaccines.



The committee will determine the procurement process that was followed and the propriety of same as well as enquire into any other matters connected to the purchase of the Sputnik-V vaccine in the agreement between the GOG and Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum.



The committee is to submit its report to the House within three weeks.