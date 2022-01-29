Policy coherence key to operational efficiency - Stakeholders

President Akufo-Addo addressing guests at the 2022 Policy and Governance Forum

Source: GNA

Stakeholders at the 2022 Policy and Governance Forum have called for policy coherence to ensure the operational efficiency and profitability of Specified Entities in the country.





They said State institutions needed coherent policies and not conflicting policies and actions that could blur the achievement of common goals across government agencies, departments, and specified entities.







This, they observed, “had resulted in needless turf wars, duplication of efforts, delays and high cost of doing business.”







The stakeholders, including Chairpersons and members of various Governing Boards of Specified Entities - State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), Joint Venture Companies (JVC) and Other State Entities (OSEs), shared the sentiments at a plenary to discuss, among other issues, the operational efficiency of Specified Entities, expanding the national accounts to include SOEs and JVCs and corporate governance.







The 2022 Policy and Governance Forum, organised by the State Interest Governance Authority (SIGA) other partners, was on the theme: "Improving the Performance of Specified Entities: Leadership and Technology."





Currently, there are 183 Specified Entities on the government's records, consisting of 51 State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), 43 Joint Venture Companies (JVC), and 89 Other State Entities (OSEs).







SIGA was established on June 7, 2019, under the SIGA Act 2019 (ACT 990) with the mandate to oversee and administer the performance of SOEs, JVCs, and OSEs.







The stakeholders, taking turns to address the forum, further called for the streamlining of existing policies or the introduction of new clear ones that helped address legacy issues as an important first step to sharpening the operational efficiency and effectiveness and help secure investments.







Professor George Gyan-Baffour, the Chairperson of National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), said, adapting to the realities of development dynamics by investing in planning and synergy of goals across Specified Entities, was key to achieving operational goals.





He said Ghana’s Development Agenda required that the National Development Goals were integrated, coordinated, and balanced the socio-economic dimensions of national development, citing the Free Senior High School Programme and the National Health Insurance Scheme.







To achieve this balance, he said, Specified Entities must address inter-organizational and intra-organizational objective disharmony to enhance policy coherence in improving the national development outlook as a baseline for implementation of national goals.







He said investing in consolidating Specified Entities’ goals with synergistic actions in the broadest sense were crucial enablers of sustainable national development, adding that Specified Entities that were better aligned with national goals had more opportunities in the realization of their specific goals.







Mr. MacEffort Adadey, Head of National Accounts, Controller and Accountant-General’s Department, speaking on expanding the national account to include SOEs and JVCs, said a significant number of Specified Entities had failed to report their performance.





He said expanding the scope of the new accounting regime to include Specific Entities to ensure efficiency was important in improving comprehensive national financial performance reporting, stressing that “when you hide the information, Ghana suffers.”







Ms. Abena Amoah, Deputy Managing Director, Ghana Stock Exchange, urged Specified Entities to assess Patient Capital as a support mechanism for highly promising companies for their strategic growth.







That, she said, was the "missing piece in the financing innovation puzzle" in Ghana which the Ghana Stock Exchange was collaborating with SIGA and SOEs to resolve, adding that entities could raise Patient Long-Term capital by becoming issuers of equity or debt securities.







Ms. Florence Hope-Wudu, Managing Consultant, Purple Almond Consulting Services, during a panel discussion said to ensure effectiveness and result in profitability, deploying a Corporate Governance Curriculum for the training of Boards of Specified was important.





She noted that the codes of best practice in corporate governance required Board Members to undergo periodic training to improve their knowledge and skills to become better leaders and change agents of public companies.







Mr. Edward Boateng, Director General, SIGA, said leadership and technology in the country’s current dispensation were inseparable in improving the performance of Specified Entities, calling on Boards of Specified Entities to leverage on technology and ethical standards to achieve individual and collective goals.