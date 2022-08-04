Policy designed for Ghanaian youth ready for launch – NYA Boss

CEO of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will this month, August, launch the long-awaited National Youth Policy, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority has announced.

According to Pius Enam Hadzide, the launch will be held in tandem with the International Day of the Youth slated for August 10 through to the 12th.



It would be recalled that in December 2021, the authority’s boss had indicated that the 2010 policy was being reviewed to chart a new path for the youth of the country towards development.



He said “the Authority is advanced in the stages of the review of the National Youth Policy and we have engaged in a series of workshops towards the refinement of the draft National Youth Policy.



“A new youth policy to guide the activities of the authority is therefore in the works and in the ensuing year 2022 we shall have a new National Youth Policy,” Pius Enam Hadzide added.

Briefing the press at the Ministry of information on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, he said after extensive consultation, the Ministry of Youth and Sports together with the NYA has succeeded in its review.



“The policy document received cabinet approval recently and would be launched by his excellency the President of the republic during celebrations of the international youth day,” the NYA boss said.



The National Youth Policy primarily aims at ensuring a comprehensive framework and direction for all stakeholders involved in the implementation of policies, programmes and projects for youth development.