Policy specialists set up AHETI to address Africa’s health challenges

Fred Ogola, Chief Executive Officer of AHETI

A group of independent policy specialists known as the Jesuit Justice and Ecology Network-Africa (JENA) has established the Africa Health and Economic Transformation Institute to increase access to healthcare in Africa (AHETI).

AHETI, in particular, seeks to promote the economic and health changes required to strengthen pharmaceutical research and manufacturing, as well as to improve healthcare systems in and for Africa.



Additionally, it attempts to raise awareness among the general public and politicians on the fundamental conditions necessary for just and effective international health and economic systems.



Malaria, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, hepatitis B, and diarrhea are just a few of the illnesses that AHETI strives to eradicate through its Health Impact Fund.



The Chief Executive Officer of AHETI, Fred Ogola, says his organization plans to advocate for laws that will ensure that Africa produces its own medicines.



He believes this is motivated by the desire to uphold global justice.

“Africa bears 97 percent of the malaria burden, but only 3 percent of the medicines are manufactured there.”



“Drugs are expensive in Africa due to supply chain challenges based on the traditional model and lack of incentives that would empower Africa to be in charge of their destiny rather than rely on Western world supplies, that is why we need a transformation of the global health systems and economic architecture of”, he argues.



Also, AHETI has been set to focus on four main aims.



First to lobby for the transformation of the global health and economic architecture for robust and relevant pharmaceutical innovation and production in and for Africa.



Second, to build awareness among politicians and the public, on the basic requirements of just and efficient global health and economic systems for the eradication of the disease in Africa.

Third to promote impact-driven investment to scale-up local production of APIs needed for the eradication of poverty diseases.



Lastly, to strengthen local supply chains and reduce dependency on drug imports to Africa.



To do this, AHETI aims to build a Health impact fund of not less than USD 6 Billion that will be achieved through its resource mobilization arms through partnerships with different stakeholders including philanthropists who will be touched by this initiative.