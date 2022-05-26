Poliovirus detected in two districts in the North Region – Ghana Health Service

Poliovirus

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has disclosed that Poliovirus has been discovered in two districts in the Northern Region of Ghana.

According to the Deputy Northern Regional Director in charge of Public Health, Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Hilarious Abiwu, the virus was detected in parts of the Sagnerigu Municipality and the Tamale Metropolis.



Dr. Abiwu indicated that the Poliovirus was found during routine surveillance carried out by the Northern Regional Health Directorate, 3newsroom.com reports.



“The children who are at risk of getting polio to take these viruses from the environment. So we keep an eye on these environments because in the year 2019, we had the same incident and it came out to be positive.



“It is not drinking water, they are drains. They are wastewater running through drains but some children were already playing in the drains and once you have these children playing in the neighbourhood, the possibilities are high,” the doctor is quoted to have said.

Dr. Abiwu urged parents to ensure that their wards are vaccinated against the virus to ensure that they are fully protected.



