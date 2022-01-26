Political analyst calls for e-levy support says it can be reversed at any time

Ken Ofori - Atta, Finance Minister

Dr. Isaac Brako, a Political Analyst has called on Ghanaians to back the government in its bid to introduce the 1.75% electronic levy (e-levy).

He explained the e-levy will go a long way to reduce and possibly clear the debt of the nation, whilst leading to the high-speed development of Ghana.



“I did a bit of political economy and most countries in Africa tasted colonial rule and till independence, the colonial leaders had integrated our economies into the global economy. They reduced us to net exporters of raw materials because they saw our resources when they reached our shores. This has affected us dearly as we sell them raw materials for a song only for them to sell back to us finished products at expensive prices. This is why we are always in debt and suffering".



"Now government saw the opportunity with the introduction of the electronic way of transferring money and believes it can widen the tax net and reduce borrowing, hence debt with the introduction of the e-levy. The government says the e-levy is a way we can generate revenue internally to reduce loans and I think it is a good idea.”



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, Dr. Brako indicated that Ghanaians voted for President Akufo-Addo and the executive arm of government to implement policies and see to the development of Ghana. “We need to support them on the e-levy for them to achieve their mandate. If after implementing the policy we realize it is a burden on the populace then we tell the government to relook at it.”

With Ghanaians needing good roads, hospitals, and improved standards of living, Dr. Brako believes the e-levy is a good policy if it can help the nation achieve all these without loans.



The E-levy is a new tax measure introduced by the government in the 2022 Budget on basic transactions related to digital payments and electronic platform transactions.



A charge of 1.75% will apply to electronic transactions that are more than GH¢100 on a daily basis.