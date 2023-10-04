Political attacks on Bawumia 'baseless'; he’ll win the flagbearership race to be prez – Ashanti Regional Minister tells critics

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah has described as “unfortunate” attacks on Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on his quest to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 election.

He was optimistic that despite the attack ahead of their part’s November 4 primary, Dr Bawumia will emerge as the winner and ‘break the 8’ for the ‘Elephant’ party.



“Bawumia is going to be the first candidate after late president Rawlings to win on his first attempt as president.” He said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie.



He added, “Any candidate that is always attacking another candidate has no qualities of his to promote.”

Listen to the interview below:



