'Political classmates' Mahama and Kufuor's beautiful encounter during Mamfehene's 25th celebration

John Mahama and John Kufuor share a moment of laughter at the ceremony

The sages say that when a man attains the physical height of his fathers, it does not make him their agemates, but John Dramani Mahama may as well lay claim to being an equal to John Agyekum Kufuor.

The two, being former presidents of Ghana, can dare say they fall within the same ‘class’ because they both once occupied the highest office of this country.



True as this may be, two major other things separate them even if they belong to the same ‘class': John Kufuor was a two-term president, while John Mahama only completed one full-term plus a few bonus months, as Ghana’s president.



Besides, the two statesmen are offspring’s of the country’s two major political parties: the National Democratic Congress NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which means that politically, the two do not usually see eye to eye.



But whenever and wherever they have met, the two have displayed great respect for each other and that was evident again when they met recently.



Over the past weekend, the two former president, John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama, joined Osabarima Ansah Sasraku in a thanksgiving service to climax the 25th anniversary celebration of his enstoolment as Mamfehene and Akuapem Kyidomhene.



“Together with Ex-Presidents; John Agyekum Kufuor and John Mahama, both present and Past Ministers, and hosts of political figures and dignitaries, we joined Osabarima Ansah Sasraku in a thanksgiving service to climax his 25th-anniversary celebration of his enstoolment as Mamfehene and Akuapem Kyidomhene.

“Osabarima has been very instrumental in the promotion of education in Akuapem, peace, and unity in Okuapemman, and has continued to serve Ghana in various capacities.



“I wish Osabrima well in his rulership and I pray for God's continuous blessings for him, his family, and all the good people in Mamfe and Okuapemman,” Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, the Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, wrote on her Facebook page.



On his page, John Mahama also congratulated the Mamfehene on his achievement, along with pictures.



“Congratulations Nana Ansah Sasraku III, Mamfehene on your 25th anniversary,” he wrote.



