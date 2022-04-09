1
Political instability in Mali blocks Ghana-bound British Airways flight from landing in Accra

BritishAirways Boeing777 AlamyF1KW8J Scaled British Airways

Sat, 9 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra bound British Airways returns to London midflight

British Airways to operate two flights on April 9, 2022

Mali's coup leader Assimi Goïta seizes power again

The Ghana Civil Aviation has provided details to the circumstances that compelled an Accra-bound flight to return to London few hours to landing.

In a press statement, they indicated that the “British Airways Flight BA 081 was unable to land in Accra on April 8, 2022, due to the Airspace Restriction in Bamako, Mali, consequently the BA flight had to return to London.”

They, however, indicated that on April 9, 2022, British Airways will operate 2 flights, the additional flights will however be communicated to passengers.

The British Airways flight (BA 081) from Heathrow international airport in London was expected to land in Accra at approximately 7:30 pm, the flight had about 200 passengers on board.

