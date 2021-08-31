Political interference cause of hike in criminal activities – Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Member of Parliament for Odododiodio, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Member of Parliament for Odododiodio, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has cited political interference as a major reason for the increased spate of crime-related activities in the country.

The country has within the past few weeks recorded increased cases of robbery activities with the latest being the shooting of an international journalist who was on an assignment in Ghana.



The issue has brought to the fore concerns about the country’s security as some security analysts have also attributed it to a weak intelligence gathering system.



But speaking on the Class Morning Show on Tuesday, 31 August 2021, the Odododiodio legislator suggested political interference is getting in the way of the security services in effectively discharging their duties.

Mr. Vanderpuye told show host Kofi Oppong Asamoah that: “When it comes to this place yes leadership matters but when we have a situation where government interference in the security services is so high and so huge, so domineering, it becomes so difficult even if you are the most dignified person in that office to do your work because the interferences, the interruptions, the interventions, are such overwhelming that sometimes it becomes difficult.”



“You should know that the IGP position in this country is not secured, there’s no job security, the president can fire you tomorrow, the political cronies could influence the decision of the president to get you off tomorrow and as such when you go to sit there no matter how strong you are, I’ve not heard of one IGP decide that I’m not in sync with the government directly, I’m not happy with the way the government is doing things so I’m resigning…” he added.