Political interference in Police Service is causing corruption – CenPOA

Some officers of the Ghana Police service

Lamal Alhassan, a fellow at the Center for Public Opinion and Awareness, has advised senior Police Officers to distinguish themselves in line with their code of ethics, standards, and service guidelines.

The analyst stressed that police officers are public servants, serving people regardless of political affiliation, hence they should be professional and not biased.



He explained that the GPS has ethics, rules, regulations, and standards in place to protect the service’s image and ability to serve the public.



He stated that upholding these guidelines is non-negotiable and that every police officer, particularly senior officers, must show leadership and set an example for their subordinates to follow.



”As a police officer, you are a public figure who people watch and look up to. That is why the police have standards, ethics, and guidelines that they adhere to. It is no different from any other organisation. They have rules and regulations, one of which is that, as an officer, you should not engage in politics. And even when no one is looking, you must maintain the service’s integrity and diligence.”

He said, “It is not about being tactful about your conversation where no one is watching but still projecting the respect and integrity of the police, being independent, and discharging your duties diligently and efficiently.”When you discharge your duties efficiently, you won’t worry about being tactful when chatting with politicians. It is a matter of professionalism, training, and ethics at the end of the day.”



He lamented that political interference in law enforcement is another major threat to their effectiveness and that GPS can be severely compromised.



”Politicians’ compromise of service can negatively impact public safety, security, stability, foster corruption and nepotism, politicise promotions and recruitment, and ultimately affect public safety.”



The leaked tape and the outcome, he added, call for reflection on how the IGP is appointed, emphasising that there are examples where commanders are even voted for, and as a country, we could look into it because it will limit the level of political interference.