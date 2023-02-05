2
Political opponents are not enemies – Rev Antwi Boasiako

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo And Former President John Mahama?resize=700%2C400&ssl=1 President Akufo-Addo and Former President John Mahama

Sun, 5 Feb 2023 Source: GNA

Reverend Kofi Antwi Boasiako, Santasi District Pastor, Church of Pentecost, has reminded Ghanaians to tread cautiously as the elections draw closer.

He said the nation needs peace and unity to bring progress, development, and total transformation to its people hence politicians especially should not see dwell on violence because of votes.

“As we go about our election campaign, we should not see our political opponents as enemies and be enraged by trivialities, which could disturb the peace of the land,” he admonished.

Rev. Antwi Boasiako gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at a three-day prayer conference held at Adum in Kumasi.

The retreat, on the theme: “Break out and Take Charge – (Micah 2:13/Genesis 38:29-30)” was organised by the Triumphant Business Prayer Conference (TBPC), a non-denominational Christian organisation.

It primarily aimed at bringing God into the businesses of Christians, to make a positive impact.

Rev. Antwi Boasiako, also the Chaplain of the TBPC, said Christian businessmen and women needed to disentangle themselves from any hindrance to their careers, to ensure elevation and progress.

“It is our hope that participants would witness practical testimonies at the end of the retreat, to the glory of God.”

