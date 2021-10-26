Political parties pledged to champion national cohesion, peaceful coexistence

Members of the various political parties present at the meeting

Source: GNA

Political parties at an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) meeting at Kpeve in the South Dayi District of the Volta region has promised to promote national cohesion and peaceful coexistence.

They pledged their commitment to advancing the peace and stability of the country at all times and desist from acts that could plunge the country into chaos for accelerated development.



The parties, Convention Peoples Party, New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ghana Union Movement (GUM) and Progressive People's Party (PPP), also assured they would work with security agencies to ensure peace.



Mr Explo Nani-Kofi, a representative of PPP and CPP, who spoke on behalf of the parties, called for conscious efforts to maintain the current prevailing peace of the country.



He asked the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) not to relent in its efforts to sensitize the citizens on the relevance of national cohesion and peaceful co-existence and urged all to support the Commission.



Mr Kenneth Kponor, Volta Regional Director NCCE, underscored the importance of all and sundry to come on board and work in unity to ensure that the progressive march of the country was not reversed.



He charged the youth to desist from being used as a tool to foment trouble.

They should instead uphold the principles of peace and unity and used appropriate channels to address their grievances.



Mr Bosson Amedenu, the District Director of the Commission, asked political parties to adhere to the Vigilantism Law and disband every vigilante group affiliated with them.



He admonished the populace to endeavor to always comply with the Public Order Act by notifying the police whenever they wanted to embark on demonstration or protest.



Mr Amedenu called on political parties to conduct their activities in line with the provision of the Constitution and avoid acts that threatened the security of the country.



The meeting was organized by NCCE, in collaboration with the Ministry of National Security, on the theme: “Empowering Ghanaians to stand for national cohesion and inclusive participation.”