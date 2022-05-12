Political party disagreements halted the review of 1992 Constitution - Deputy speaker

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu

Party in power made changes to recommendations submitted by constitution review committee - MP

Minority pulled out of all the agreements reached to review the 1992 Constitution - Osei-Owusu



Parliament not responsible for delays in reviewing Ghana’s constitution – Deputy speaker



The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, has said that it is not the fault of Parliament that recommendations made for the review of the 1992 Constitution have not been implemented.



According to the deputy speaker, the recommendations offered by the Constitution Review Commission set up in 2010 has not been implemented because of a disagreement between political parties in the country, citinewsroom.com reports.



He alleged that after the Constitution Review Commission had completed its work, the National Democratic Congress, which was in power by then, made some changes that suited them, which the other pollical parties did not like.

“The real issues are the disagreements on the fine details of implementation. The Constitution Review Commission went around and brought a report. When the report came, one of the political parties, which was then in power, made changes to reflect its view.



“The parties outside disagreed with some of the changes they proposed. That is what has actually delayed the process of implementation till date,”



“At the very last minute, the minority pulled out of all the agreements reached, and I know the reason they pulled out was the party outside Parliament refused to endorse the proposed amendments,” the deputy speaker, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bekwai is quoted to have said.



Meanwhile, Supreme Court Judge, Gabriel Pwamang, has indicated that calls by some people for a complete change of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana are ungrounded.



According to the Justice of the Supreme Court, there are no serious issues with the Constitution requiring it to be changed completely, 3news.com reports.

He indicated that the Constitution has been good for Ghana since it had averted military overtakes that were rampant before it was drafted.



