Political power is won through hard work not 'juju' – MP 

Okaikoi North MP Theresa Lardi Awuni speaks to participants at a gender summit in Accra

Madam Theresa Lardi Awuni, the Member of Parliament of Okaikoi North, says political power is won by hard work and not through magical powers.

She, therefore, asked people seeking political power to be ready to work hard in their communities and desist from seeking power through magical powers, otherwise known as “juju”.



“Hardwork rewards and the reward does not come by chance but the effort one puts in,” the MP said.



Madam Awuni was addressing participants, made up of young women, at a two-day “Women Political Leadership School,” organised by the Gender Centre for Empowering Development (GenCED).



Sharing her experience with the young ladies, she charged them to serve faithfully, be honest, humble, truthful, straight forward and respect their superiors and constituents.



The MP called on the female politicians to participate in grassroots’ politics, let their voices be heard, be courageous, and think positive whenever they vied for positions to achieve the 30 to 40 per cent female MPs quota.

Ms Esther Tawiah, the Director of GenCED, said her organisation was focused on training women to increase their participation in decision-making.



She encouraged the young women to get involved in politics at the school level through to the national level and attain the topmost positions.



Ms Tawiah said barriers to women in politics knew no political colours, thus, they should learn to support each other in all endeavours to ensure their collective success.



Mrs Cynthia Agyemang, the Regional Public Relations Officer of the Maidens, a wing of the New Patriotic Party, advised her colleagues to unite and fight for women to be part of the decision- making process to ensure gender equality in all decisions made.