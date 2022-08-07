Politically-incorrect photo at government event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six

The photo on the banner had the face of Kwame Nkrumah cropped into half

There is an online conversation growing on what seems to be another feather in the cap of people who believe that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government might be in the business of trying to douse the relevant role and place of Kwame Nkrumah in Ghana's history.

It would be recalled that in 2018, the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo laid a Public Holidays Amendment Bill before parliament, which became the Public Holiday Act, 2001.



The amended act, signed by the Minister of the Interior, Ambrose Dery, quashed three public holidays and introduced two new holidays.



Among the affected holidays were the Republic Holiday, which used to be observed on July 1; the African Union (AU) Day Holiday, which fell on May 25; and the Founder’s Day, which was marked on September 21 - Kwame Nkrumah's birthday.



In the latest development, photos have emerged online showing what could be described as politically-incorrect images of the Big Six.



The photos, from a Founders’ Day luncheon in honour of senior citizens on August 4, 2022, showed the president speaking to a gathering in front of a mounted banner platform that showed a photo of the Big Six.



In the photo, what was expected to be a fully-printed banner, showing all the photos of the members of the Big Six, conspicuously had half of the image of Kwame Nkrumah cropped out to the left.

What many online users have wondered is why the board on which the banner was mounted was not big enough to capture the faces of all the members of the Big Six.



It remains a matter of political incorrectness or a case of an unintended political mishap.



