Politicians are rendering Ghana’s youth senseless – Captain Smart

Captain Smart believes it’s time for Ghana’s youth to rise

There is no plan for the youth in this country, Captain Smart



How can Bawumia say unemployment rate in Ghana is 4%, Captain Smart



Vociferous journalist, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popular know as Captain Smart, has bemoaned the lack of a concrete plan for the development of the youth of the country by the government.



According to Captain Smart, because of the lack of a concrete plan for the youth, a lot of them are not in any meaningful engagement to help themselves, their families and the country as a whole.



The journalist, who made these remakes in a ‘KSM show’ interview monitored by GhanaWeb, added that the political class does not regard the youth and is only interested in acquiring wealth for themselves at the expense of implementing policies that will help the youth thrive.

“They (the politicians) are all thieves and the only thing they do is to sleep with young girls, and that is what they know to do and do best.



“When you’re between the ages of 15 to 35 every part of your life is less. People will be saying that you are a child and therefore you are senseless… now the plan of the politician is to render we the youth useless again. Somebody should tell me one sustainable policy for the youth of this country… there is none,” he told the host of the show, Kwaku Sintim-Misa.



He added that “If you take 10 youth in the Greater Accra Region 8 of them do not have jobs. Then the vice president will go to the Pentecost Convention Centre and say the unemployment rate in Ghana is 4 percent. While you are churning out 275,000 graduates in a year, for the last 4 years the government has employed 100,000 NaBCO trainees, so the remaining graduates what are they doing.”



Also, the journalist said that because of the lack of a plan, the youth in the country are often seen walking around aimlessly.



He added that it is time for the Ghanaian youth to rise and tell the old men that enough is enough and even force them out if need be.

