Politicians are wicked, they drive in $120k Land Cruiser while others suffer – Awuah-Darko

Former CEO of BOST, Kwame Awuah-Darko

Former Chief Executive Officer of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST), Kwame Awuah-Darko has described Ghanaian politicians as wicked people retarding the progress of citizens.

According to him, leaders who are supposed to provide for their citizens and champion their progress rather enrich themselves at the expense of those who put them in authority.



Narrating his experience in a village which prompted his claim that politicians are wicked, Mr. Awuah-Darko said, “I visited a village in Ashanti Region called Nyamebekyere where there was no road leading to the village so I had to walk. Whiles, I was walking, I realized there were cocoa farms on both left and right sides of the footpath, so I realized people there were hard working.”



From there “I told myself that Ghanaian politicians of which I am one are very wicked, and that is a general statement.”



Mr. Awuah-Darko who is currently the spokesperson on Trade and Industry for the NDC’s 2020 manifesto told Kwame Tanko on Angel FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.

Mr. Awuah-Darko revealed that he does not understand why politicians live lavishly while others who they are supposed to care for are left to suffer.



“If somebody lives in such a poor condition why should you (politicians) drive in a Land Cruiser that cost a hundred and twenty thousand dollars ($ 120,000), it’s pathetic, this is not the way we ought to serve our country,” he said.



The former BOST CEO counselled that, for politicians to be able to develop the country, they would have to change some behaviour that does not inculcate selflessness and preparedness to serve the nation.