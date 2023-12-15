Politicians can contest in district-level elections but parties cannot support them – EC

Serebour Quaircoo, EC Deputy

The Electoral Commission (EC) has explained that the electoral laws in Ghana do not prohibit politicians from participating in the district-level elections.

According to the electoral body, politicians are permitted to contest in the district level elections.



However, they cannot do so on political platforms.



The Director of Electoral Services at the EC, Dr. Serebour Quaircoo, who disclosed this further revealed that party chairpersons can contest in the elections.

However, their political parties party should not endorse them or mobilize support on their behalf.



“If I am a party chairman, I can contest as an assembly member. The law doesn’t stop me; the only thing is that during my campaign, I should not state that people should vote for me because I am a party member. Being a party member does not disqualify me from contesting, but during the contest, my party should not sponsor me by campaigning for me and urging people to vote for me; that is what the law frowns upon.”