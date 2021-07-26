Politicians could be an impediment to Dampare's work as IGP - Kwesi Pratt

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor of Insight Newspaper

An impediment that will hinder the work of COP George Akuffo Dampare is politicians, according to veteran journalist and Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr.

Last Wednesday, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced the appointment of COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare as Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) with effect from August 1.



The 51-year-old takes over from James Oppong-Boanuh, who has been directed to embark on terminal leave effective Sunday, August 1, 2021, pending his retirement from the Police Service on Thursday, 7th October 2021.



Speaking to this during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show ‘Kokrokoo’, Kwesi Pratt who described COP Dampare as a “principled man” said one of the things that will make him very successful is if he doesn’t get any interference from politicians.

“Whether or not he’ll be successful is not only up to him, especially looking at how our politicians behave in this country. They can decide to torment you . . . and so that’s an impediment. He can even have opposition from the Police Service; those who believe he doesn’t deserve the position," he said.



He further urged all Ghanaians to help him succeed as he believes he is capable of doing the work assigned him.



“This is about the first time that an IGP has been nominated and I’ve not heard anything bad said or anyone raising an opposition,” he added.