‘Politicians don’t speak the truth’ – Agric Minister’s sister claims

Okyeameba Obaa Penyin Rita Akoto, a daughter of late statesman, Baffour Akoto

Okyeameba Obaa Penyin Rita Akoto, a daughter of late statesman, Baffour Akoto, has stated that the value of honesty set her father apart from mainstream politicians, stressing that for her father, his focus was on how to better the lives of others.

Despite her father being a founder and leader of the National Liberation Movement, Rita Akoto refuses to box him into the category of politicians as she believes her father was more of a leader than a politician.



Highlighting principles her late father espoused, she noted that he never stood for a political position but rather used his resources to push others whose ideas aligned with his.



She added that unlike politicians who are most of the time not honest with the public, her father was always candid and honest.



“He didn’t want to be a president or MP. He supported others but he never sought a post. As far as I’m concerned, a politician seeks post. Their vision is to win an election and be in the post. A leader helps others to get there.

"I believe that my father was an advocate because politicians also don’t speak the truth. Because people say they give a lot of promises and don’t follow up with it. They always have to think about their opponents and voters and all that.



“He never actually thought about that. All he wanted was to ensure that the next generation would live in a better world. He was that sort of man. He was very emotional,” she said.



Rita Akoto is a sister of the Minister of Food and Agriculture who has been criticized for not showing honesty with his position about food insecurity and prices of foodstuff, particularly plantain.



In 2020, Owusu Akoto Afriyie was called out on social media after he claimed to have purchased plantain for GHC4.