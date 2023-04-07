Politicians likely being financed by criminals – Daniel Domelevo

Former Auditor General, Daniel Yao Domelevo

Former Auditor General, Dnaiel Yao Domelevo has stated that the failure of some law enforcement mechanisms in Ghana can be attributed to the possibility of criminals financing the ambitions of some leaders.

Speaking in an interview on TV3, the former Auditor General said some leaders are unable to enforce laws as per their mandate due to them being influenced and controlled by financiers.



“These are people who know that if a right-thinking and upright party leadership is in place they may not have room to operate.



“Because illegal mining should not be allowed, there are some types of trades that should not be allowed, so, the best thing for them to do is to invest in who becomes the head of the country. That is the reason why at times it beats, you and I our minds, why some laws cannot be enforced,” Daniel Domelevo shared.



He, therefore, called on the Electoral Commission to sit up and ensure that the criminals are not elected into leadership positions.



“It is because we don’t know who pays the piper and you know the one who pays the piper is the one who calls the tune. So, that is how dangerous it is and the earlier the Electoral Commission wakes up, the better it is for us. Otherwise, we may have criminals, people who we will like to run away from rather will getting leadership in place.



“The leaders themselves may not be criminals but immediately they are funded by these (people) they are within their control,” the former Auditor General indicated.

There have calls for Ghana’s laws to be reviewed for stiff political funding regulations. This follows growing public concerns about the sources of funding for political parties who remain exposed to external influence after winning power due the weakness in existing funding laws.



GA/SARA