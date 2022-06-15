Politicians pushing crooks into police service to protect their interests - Criminologist

Criminologist, Dr. Jones Opoku Ware

Police fire warning shots, open teargas to disperse students

Police recruitment has gone bad in Ghana, criminologist



Politicians, groups pushing their people into police service



A criminologist, Dr. Jones Opoku Ware, has attributed the seeming decline of professionalism amongst some policemen in the country, to what he terms as ‘bad recruitment practices’ in the Ghana Police Service.



He believes these bad recruitment practices are masterminded by politicians and groups with personal interests which they try to push through individuals they work out positions in the police service for.



Speaking in an interview on JoyNews following reports of a policeman caught with substances suspected to be Indian hemp on June 11, 2022, Dr. Opoku Ware said the police service has been infiltrated by some bad nuts as a result of the selfish interest of some selected privileged in society.

“We have allowed the police recruitment process to be tampered with by people who have no business getting into it. We have all sorts of politicians and interested groups who seem to use the police to protect their power and also to use members of the police service to protect some interests that they have.



"That is why they go all lengths to make sure that they get all their guys in there so that those that are in there will be able to protect that interest that they have,” he said.



According to him, recent issues of professionalism among some police personnel who have been seen misusing their power is as a result of some undeserving and inexperienced individuals who have been recruited into the service.



“In the end, what happens is that instead of having good people, well-refined people who have passion for the job and understand what it means to be a police in the service, we have all these kinds of crooks with bad backgrounds and questionable integrity getting into such a moral institution that is supposed to make sure law and order is maintained in the society.



“It is actually a reflection of the bad recruitment practices that have been put in place over the years by the police administration and also tampered with by certain political and interest groups,” he added.

Background:



The police have come under scrutiny in recent times after some personnel in the Ashanti Region specifically Kumasi, issued warning shots and opened tear gas to disperse students who were protesting the absence of speed ramps at the Kumasi Islamic SHS.



There has also been another incident of a police officer with the Formed Police Unit in Tesano-Accra G/Sergeant Lotsu Agbeko, 36, who was found with substances suspected to be Indian Hemp being transported in his personal Toyota Corolla car.