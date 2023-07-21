Politics is a serious business and not for jokers – NDC candidate to Hawa Koomson

Mavis Hawa Koomson ,Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture

Philis Naa Koryoo Okunor, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East, has slammed current MP Mavis Hawa Koomson for accusing her of stealing her project.

She has asked the MP and Fisheries Minister to be serious and stop spreading lies about her.



The parliamentary candidate stated that a ruthless person like the MP, who can wield a gun and threaten her political opponents, would not allow her to steal her project.



She emphasised that commuters informed her about the road’s deplorable condition, so she took it upon herself to reshape it.



As a result, she urged the MP to concentrate on the development of the Awutu Senya East constituency rather than attacking her with lies.

”In this modern Ghana, where everyone knows who Hawa Koonson is, can I go stand by a caterpillar and hang an NDC flag on it if she rents it? We should not act as if we are conversing with children. Governance is a serious business, and if you are not serious about it, you should avoid it. The drivers and residents complained bitterly about the poor condition of the road, and I intervened, prompting the MP to accuse me of stealing her project. Even though I had not offended you, you threatened me with a gun; you will run me over with the Caterpillar you rented.”



”She claims to be a politician and a state minister. Only under Akufo-Addo’s administration would a minister of state who is unable to define her ministry be appointed as a cabinet minister. ”In this day and age, she should have researched the issue before coming out to attack me,” she added.



Meanwhile, some of the drivers have defended the NDC candidate sm and asked for her support, which she has given.



They have also threatened to vote against the MP and replace him with the NDC’s candidate.