Politics is about development, democracy is about development – Gyakye Quayson

James Gyakye Quayson, Assin North MP-elect

The Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for the Assin North Constituency, James Gyakye Quayson, has commended the people of Assin North for the faith they have reposed in him and promised to continue to be up to the task.

“I am deeply humbled by the confidence the people have expressed in what I stand for and what I have done. I am also fully aware of the reciprocal responsibilities that this massive show of confidence imposes on me. My solemn pledge is to work as hard as I can for the people who have made tonight possible,” he stated.



In a victory speech, the MP-elect for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, has described his victory as a vindication, trust the people of Assin North have in him and the principles he stands for. He said his focus is to continue to bring to the constituency the needed development.



The MP-elect for the Assin North Constituency said he sought the position because of his deep commitment to the Assin North Development agenda and remained determined to mobilize resources from within and without to prosecute the agenda with all his energy, no matter the cost.

He also thanked his family and the flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama, for their encouragement and invaluable support.



“I thank my NDC family, the national executive, the council of elders, the parliamentary caucus, our central regional executives and Assin North constituency executives, branch executives, polling agents and all other members and officers of the party who have stood with me through thick and thin,” he added.



Mr. Quayson again expressed gratitude to the Assin North constituents, his campaign team for their work, and all others who reached out to him to express support, empathy, and encouragement.