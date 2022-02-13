Politics is not dirty, human beings make it so – Bishop Agyenta

Humans have tainted politics with greed, selfishness - Bishop Agyenta

Source: GNA

Most Reverend Alfred Agyenta, the Bishop of the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Diocese of the Catholic Church in the Upper East Region, says the belief among some members of the public that politics and Christianity are incompatible is false.

“There are some people who think that being a Christian and a politician at the same time are two incompatible ways of life. This way of thinking is probably inspired by the common saying that politics is a dirty game.



“The truth of the matter is that politics is not dirty, rather, it is we, humans, who are dirty, and have made politics dirty. It is we human beings who tainted politics with our greed and selfishness, acrimony and violence,” he said.



The Bishop said this in a sermon at the burial service of the late former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Navrongo Central Constituency, Mr. Joseph Kofi Adda, held in Navrongo, in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality.



Bishop Agyenta said people had turned the noble profession of politics into a money-making venture and enterprise, giving it a bad name, but “Politics by nature is a divinely ordained profession.”



“Unfortunately, for many people today, politics is a disgusting word, and this is often due to the mistakes, the corruption, and inefficiency of some politicians. Politics is a lofty vocation and one of the highest forms of charity,” he said.



He said the commandment to love your neighbour becomes more compelling for politicians who had committed themselves to promote the common good of all.

“True and genuine politics is not possible without the embrace of some transcending values that challenge us to look beyond the immediate interest of election victories,” Bishop Agyenta added.



He said the teachings of Jesus Christ as contained in the beatitudes clearly defined some of the values that should guide politicians in their political career, “Espousing these values inevitably leads to the practice of politics that places the common good of all above everything.



“Blessed are the poor in spirit. This reminds us that politics is not about enriching oneself or amassing wealth. It is about having a gallant attitude towards the material goods of this earth, and as leaders, to make sure that no one is left behind in the distribution of these goods.”



He said the late Mr. Adda had played his part in politics to the best of his ability, prayed for the peaceful repose of his soul in the bosom of the Lord, and also prayed to God to comfort his family for the loss.



In a tribute delivered on his behalf, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo acknowledged the contributions of the late former MP and called on all to reflect on his life and contribution to development and democracy in Ghana.



He said Mr. Adda’s contribution should serve as a guide for individuals to trend the path of dedication and commitment towards nation-building, and embrace the mindset of nationalism and patriotism in their endeavours.

“Ghana is grateful for your service in various capacities. May the Almighty God keep you safe till we meet again,” President Akufo-Addo said in the tribute.



A Government delegation, led by Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and some Members of Parliament from both the Majority and Minority sides attended the funeral service.



Mr. Adda, who was also a former Minister for Aviation, died on October 14, 2021, after a short illness, and was buried in his hometown, Pungu, in the Municipality.



He left behind two children.