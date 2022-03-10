Politics should not blind your love for Ghana – Zanetor

Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings

The NDC Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, has urged young people not to allow the allure of politics to affect their patriotism.

She said all young adults must aspire to always be of benefit to the country.



She urged them to be guided by the words of the national anthem and pledge in their daily lives.



Speaking at the Independence Day Parade organized by the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly to mark the 65th anniversary of Ghana’s independence at the Accra High School at North Ridge in Accra, Dr. Agyeman Rawlings said:



“As you grow older, you will find yourselves in situations where you might align one way or the other with one political party or the other, but let us remember that at the end of the day, it is about Ghana and everything that we do must be about ensuring that we are meeting our highest aspirations as a people.”



The Klottey Korle Parliamentarian said the education that we seek should not teach us only to read and write but also imbibe in us the values and principles that bind us together as a nation, “so that when we say we are Ghanaians, we all know what that means”.



“It is not only about the Ghana flag and it is not only about singing the national anthem, but there is an identity that we have as a nation. So when you are reciting the national pledge and the national anthem, let it not be empty words! Let these words resonate with your spirit.

"Let it have meaning to you because these are the things that guide you to become responsible adults and citizens to lead this country into a better future,” Dr. Agyeman Rawlings stated.



Touching on leadership, the first daughter of former President Jerry John Rawlings, said the anniversary parade highlights what positive leadership is about.



She said in order to “keep your lines straight you have to look at someone as a benchmark for where you position yourself”.



“And nation-building is no different. Even if you have a good leader and the rest of the contingent does not align itself correctly in place and time, it becomes disorganized.



"In other words, the sense of individual responsibility is important as it contributes to the success or otherwise of the collective,” the Klottey Korle MP said.



Dr. Agyeman Rawlings urged Ghanaian youth to be committed to their country and get involved in nation-building, counselling that they should take inspiration from the song, ‘Arise Ghana Youth for Your Country’.