Politics should not create enmity between us - Afotey-Agbo

Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kpone-Katamanso Constituency

Source: GNA

Mr Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, has advised Assembly Members of the Municipality not to allow politics to create enmity among them.

"Politics should never divide us; it is everyone's constitutional right to choose which political party to belong to and that should not make us enemies," Mr Afotey-Agbo stated during the confirmation of Mr Samuel Okoe Amanquah as the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).



The former Regional Minister said no political party would be in power forever as such, building good relationships was important in the political fraternity.



"Relating well is a strategy I used when I was in position, the relationship you build with others would enable you to get the support of them when contesting for a position,” he stated.



Mr Afotey-Agbo urged the Assembly Members to be tolerant and embrace all unpleasant expressions from the public as that was part of politics.



He pleaded with the Assembly Members to adequately play their roles in achieving greater results for the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality.

The Assembly Members overwhelmingly voted for Mr Samuel Okoe Amanquah, the President’s nominee for the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) position, a 100 per cent endorsement.



All the 27 members, including government appointees, voted “Yes” to confirm the nominee in an election supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC).



The Local Government law mandate that a Nominee gets two-thirds majority votes of the Assembly Members to stand elected.



Mr Amanquah will take over the realms of power in the area from the outgoing MCE, Mr Solomon Tettey Appiah.



Mr Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, congratulated Mr Amanquah on his appointment and commended the Assembly members for the unity they demonstrated by endorsing the nominee.

He charged the MCE not to play politics when sharing developmental projects for the Assembly members in the Municipality and called Assembly Members to bury their differences and unite for the development of Kpone.



Mr Joseph Akuerteh, Member of Parliament for the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency, pledged to support the MCE for development in the Municipality.



“It is said that after politics development should be the results, I, therefore, congratulate Mr Amanquah and I have no other option to support him,” he added.



Mr Amanquah, in his acceptance speech, expressed appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his nomination and thanked the Assembly Members also for his confirmation.



He said the development of the Municipality would be a priority and pleaded with the Assembly Members to join forces to help build the image of Kpone Katamanso Municipality.