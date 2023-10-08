Polling station Executives in Ken Agyapong’s constituency declare support for Bawumia

Hundreds of New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the Assin Central Constituency have declared their support for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the National Delegates Conference to elect a flagbearer for the party draws closer.

The delegates, including polling station chairmen and other executives, explained that Dr Bawumia is the best among the four remaining aspirants to represent the party at next year’s election and has all it takes to win the presidential election for the NPP.



They also noted that Dr Bawumia is the backbone behind the major achievements of the Akufo-Addo-led administration and that makes him capable of leading the party and subsequently winning the 2024 General Elections.



For them, Dr Bawumia’s promise to make ten appointments each from each constituency will ensure that as executives and committed members of the party, they benefit from such appointments.



“We are going to the polls to elect a flagbearer on November 4, 2023. And an election is to declare your stand and make a choice. Among the four aspirants for the flagbearer position, the one I think is best fit to win power for the NPP in 2024 is Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. This is because if we look at the major achievements of the Akufo-Addo administration, they have become possible because of the support he has enjoyed from Dr Bawumia as his vice…That is why my people and I have met here and have thrown our support fully behind Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. We are confident that when he wins the primaries, he will definitely win the presidential election in 2024 for the NPP,” Raphael Acquah, Chairman of Wurakese DA Polling station explained in.

One other lamented how the party in the Constituency has neglected them and how they now find hope in the actions and promises of Dr Bawumia. This, he noted, is why Dr Bawumia is their choice come November 4, 2023, when they elect a flagbearer for the NPP at the National Delegates Conference.







