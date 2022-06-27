Polling station, constituency & regional executives declare support for John Boadu

General secretary of the Npp, John Boadu

Polling station, constituency, and regional executives of the ruling NPP in the Ashanti region have unanimously declared their support for Mr. John Boadu, in the upcoming national leadership contest.

Mr. Boadu is seeking re-election as the party’s general secretary.



At a press conference held in Asante Akyem Central constituency by the executives, they unanimously agreed that any attempt to remove John Boadu will spell doom for the elephant family.



This was after the incumbent general secretary had toured the region as part of his campaign.



It was their view that Mr. John Baodu has got what it takes to retain the party in power and break the 8-year jinx.

Leading the executives, Mr. Samuel Asare Brew, the Manso Nkwanta constituency secretary said they have declared their support for Mr. Boadu because he is the best bet for the party.



He then led the others who took turns to declare their support for Mr. John Baodu.



Mr. Boadu on his part pledged to work tirelessly to ensure that the party is retained in 2024.



He underscored the need for delegates to elect officials with experience to run the affairs of the party, especially as the party aims to ‘break the 8’ by defying the traditional eight-year election cycle which Ghana’s democracy has become noted for.