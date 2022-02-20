Polling station elections must be conducted fairly – Gabby Otchere-Darko to NPP grassroots

NPP Stalwart, Gabby Otchere-Darko

Gabby says fair election will help build confidence in the grassroots

Not everybody is going to help but elections must be fair, Gabby



NPP to hold polling station executive election from Feb 25 to Mar 5



Leading member of the NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has urged members of the party at the various polling stations to conduct themselves fairly in the upcoming executive elections.



He said it is essential that the upcoming polling elections are conducted fairly so that the grassroots of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will have confidence in the party.



The NPP Stalwart hinted that should the elections be fair persons who lose will not be so aggrieved.



“We win or lose elections at the polling station where ballots are cast. That is why for a party, the process of choosing your polling station executives must have the confidence of your grassroots."

“Clearly, not everyone will be happy, but conduct yourselves in a fairly fairway,” a post shared on his Twitter handle said.



The NPP on February 14, 2022, released the processes to elect officers for the party at the polling station level.



According to the party, nomination forms for the election can be picked from February 19, 2022, to February 29, 2022, at a cost of GH¢10.



Vetting of candidates will be done between February 22, 2022, and February 24, 2022, with the election being held from February 25, 2022, to March 5, 2022, in more than 38,000 polling stations across the country.



Read tweet of Gabby below:



