Polling station nominations: NPP needs solid Elections Directorate - Grassroots

NPP needs to unite all factions and address the grievances of the grassroots

Grassroots Crusaders, a pressure group in the ruling NPP says the party needs a strong leader as Director of Elections at the Party’s Headquarters to consolidate its electoral gains as anxiety and tension have gripped many polling station executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over their inability to obtain nomination forms to begin the party’s internal elections ahead of the crucial 2024 general election.

According to the group, the party’s Election Directorate must work assiduously to ensure that the views of all well-meaning NPP members who are vying for various positions are treated fairly as it was done during the tenure of Hon Martin Agyei Mensah Korsah.



In a release issued on Thursday, March 3, 2022, Grassroots Crusaders observed that under Hon Martin Agyei Mensah Korsah's leadership, no eligible candidate was not given nomination forms, adding that what is happening now is a wakeup call for the election management body in the NPP.



The statement, therefore, called for competent persons who would be committed to an all-inclusive administration so as to be able to harness the resources and capabilities of every member to strengthen the party from the grassroots which was considered as the beacon of the party to the national level.



The Grassroots Crusaders reminded party leadership of the difficult task ahead of the party as they seek to remain in power after the 2024 general elections.



They appealed to the would-be delegates to be mindful that the job ahead required more experienced and knowledgeable people in order to ensure a landslide victory for the party.

It said the Grassroots Crusaders had been monitoring the exercise keenly and would not allow anyone to mar the exercise.



Grassroots Crusaders urged all party stalwarts who want to purchase the forms for aspirants to channel the money for the forms through the party headquarters.



Grassroots Crusaders also ask all aspirants to remain calm, as the party would overcome the teething challenges.



It said much as the NPP stands a better chance of winning the 2024 elections, the party needs to work hard to unite all factions and address the grievances of the grassroots to secure a resounding victory.