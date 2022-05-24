Polling stations will be adequately resourced when I’m NPP Nat. Chairman – Osei Agyei

Former Member of Parliament for Ejisu-Juaben, Hon. Akwasi Osei-Adjei

New Patriotic Party(NPP) National Chairman hopeful and former Member of Parliament for Ejisu-Juaben Hon. Akwasi Osei-Adjei has pledged to spend more resources at the polling station level of the party when he’s elected.

According to him, the polling station level which is the base of the party is where elections are won or lost, hence the need to strengthen that base.



Mr. Osei-Agyei who’s a former Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in an interview with Bonohene Baffuor Awuah host of Ghana Kasa on Kasapa FM/Agoo Monday vowed to empower the grassroots, strengthen internal democracy and foster consensus building within the party when he leads the party as the National Chairman.



“Why is it that when the party has resources or materials to share it does not go down to the polling station level but remains at the Constituency level. The Polling station where we win or lose an election and so much attention and resources must be committed there. Those at the polling station level know themselves and can really work hard for the party. We can even predict election results correctly before we go for elections if we work well at the polling station level. Why do we appoint a Campaign Manager for the party who resides in Accra when the votes are rather at the polling station level. Why can’t we have a Campaign Manager at the Constituency level who will ensure he or she coordinates well with the polling stations so that we can know what we are doing and what our strengths are in a particular constituency? That is how elections are won,” the former Legislator stated.



He added: “If I become the Chairman of NPP, I will make sure the polling station is made a sound because that is where I will get the party’s results from during elections. I will spend more time and resources at the polling station level through the constituencies and not the regional level or one person. The polling stations must be allowed to work effectively and there’ll be good results.”

Mr. Akwasi Osei-Agyei became an official member of the party for Ejisu Juaben from 1992-to 1996. The former MP has risen through the ranks of political appointments.



He was appointed as the deputy minister for Trade and Industry in 2003, and later became a substantive minister for Foreign Affairs in July 2007-2009.



Some Committees served by Mr. Osei-Agyei include House Appointment, Trade, and Industry Tourism Communication Finance.



The governing New Patriotic Party is scheduled to hold national executive elections from July 14 to July 16, this year.