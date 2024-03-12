Polyclinic needs help – Medical Superintendent

Medical Superintendent of Manhean Polyclinic, Dr Joseph Donkor

Source: GNA

Dr Joseph Donkor, the Medical Superintendent of Manhean Polyclinic, has appealed to the government and other stakeholders to improve the infrastructure of the facility to promote quality healthcare delivery.

Dr Donkor said inadequate infrastructure was one of the key challenges the facility was facing that needed to be resolved.



“Inadequate infrastructure is one of the key things that we are facing; most of you would bear with me that, most of the time, when you come to the hospital and it rains, the hospital gets flooded,” he said.



Dr Donkor said this during a community engagement organised by the office of the Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, and the Tema Polyclinic.



He said the Polyclinic’s proximity to the sea was one of the main causes of the continuous deterioration of logistics needed to make their work fruitful.



He said the clinic, formerly a health post established in 1960, had not received any major infrastructure development since its establishment, even though the community kept expanding.



He said the situation had led to a big challenge in delivering health services to the community, and that the facility also needed more human resources to help improve its service delivery.

“About two to three years ago, the hospital was upgraded to a polyclinic, and the polyclinic status comes with a lot of responsibilities and work,” he said.



Dr Donkor said that upgrading the facility to a polyclinic status was an indication that more was expected from the facility and health workers, however, inadequate facilities were impeding their jobs.



He said the services of the facility had increased over time, adding that, the clinic provides services for tuberculosis, HIV, eye services, and general consulting, among others.



He said the polyclinic would soon have a new theatre for surgeries, and that they have enlarged their scope and their services have also increased.



He said there had been lots of stakeholder engagements on improving the infrastructure needs of the facility as the deficit was taking a toll on healthcare delivery.