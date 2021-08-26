'Pompous' Mensah Thompson must humble himself - JUSAG President

Executive Director for ASEPA, Mensah Thompson

President of the Judicial Service Staff Association (JUSAG) Mr Alex Nartey has described Executive Director of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA), Mr Mensah Thompson, as arrogant and ignorant of the law.

Therefore, he is asking him to humble himself, stop being pompous, haughty, and learn the law if indeed he wants to pursue issues related to the constitution.



He was reacting to the outcome of the petition ASEPA filed demanding the removal of Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah over an alleged US$5 million bribe.



He posited that it was unfortunate that Ghanaians wasted time on the alleged bribery allegation against the learned Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.



According to him, if Ghanaians were constructive and objective, they would not have wasted time in a frivolous allegation of $5 million.



He said there was no need for us to have wasted our time on this unmeritorious matter.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has rejected a petition from the Alliance for Social Justice and Public Accountability (ASEPA) to remove Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah from office for alleged bribery.

The President, in coordination with the Council of State, concludes that ASEPA has failed to establish any prima facie case to justify the commencement of impeachment proceedings against the Chief Justice and dismisses it as unworthy of praise.



Kumasi-based lawyer, Kwasi Afrifa, said that his former client had alleged a $5 million request by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah to influence a case in favour of [his client]; ASEPA filed a petition with President Akufo-Addo on July 13 2021, to start impeachment proceedings to remove the Chief Justice.



But reacting, Mr Alex Nartey stated that Mr Thompson should be ready to learn and understand the processes involved in demanding the removal of the Chief Justice.



“Mensah Thompson and his group at ASEPA should learn. If they want to work with the constitution and the laws of Ghana, they have to be prepared to humble themselves and learn. They should stop being pompous and understand the law and learn,” he added.



He was speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.