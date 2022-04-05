30
Menu
News

‘Poor Bawumia’ – Manasseh reacts to Akufo-Addo’s E-Levy defense in BBC interview

Sad Bawumia Sad Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Akufo-Addo grants BBC interview

Bawumia speaks against tax on MoMo

Government to impose 1.5% levy on electronic transactions

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has reflected on Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s submission on taxing users of Mobile Money platforms on the back of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s recent interview with the BBC.

Vice President Bawumia in August 2020 told Peace FM’s Kwame Sefa Kayi that he is against the imposition of tax on Mobile Money users.

“I don’t think Mobile Money should be taxed because most of the people who use the service are poor people so if you put more taxes on it they will suffer,” he said.

However, some two years down the line, the New Patriotic Party government led by President Akufo-Addo and deputized by Dr Bawumia, has passed a legislation imposing a 1.5% levy on all electronic transactions.

President Akufo-Addo in a recent interview with the BBC defended his government’s decision to impose the E-Levy tax on Ghanaians contrary to a position by the interviewer that the policy affects the poor.

But according to Manasseh, the president has thrown his vice under the bus by defending the E-Levy.

He notes that while the vice president believes taxing MoMo will burden the poor, President Akufo-Addo believes otherwise as he stated that the Mobile Money sector is an emerging industry with revenue potential.

“Dr. Bawumia sees them as poor people who should not be taxed. Akufo-Addo sees them as "an industry" that must be milked. Poor DMB!” the journalist wrote in a tweet.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Muntaka challenges Bagbin's decision to refer absent MPs to Privileges Committee
Deeper Life founder slams church choir over ‘worldly’ dance, dresses
3 more years left on my contract at Dortmund — Otto Addo denies contract expiration reports
French tennis player slaps Ghana’s Nii Ankrah after losing match
Daniel Kofi Kyereh: The new Kevin-Prince Boateng of the Black Stars
Meet 68-year-old footballer aiming to play in Ghana Premier League
Good news for Ghana as Hudson-Odoi acquires Ghanaian passport
Assin North MP suffers another blow as SC throws out application
3 MPs referred to privileges committee for absenteeism
Shatta Wale is disrespectful, violent - Insider discloses reason for split
Related Articles: