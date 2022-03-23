Poor liver treatment could damage other organs of the body - Dr. Donkor

George Donkor, Chief Executive Officer of the Nobel Trust Herbal Clinic

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nobel Trust Herbal Clinic George Donkor has underscored the need for better treatment methods for liver conditions.

The doctor and multiple award-winning practitioners said due to the complex nature of the treatment of liver conditions, the practitioner needs to apply proper methods based sound on research.



He was speaking to Rainbowradioonline.com after his facility was adjudged the Best Liver Treatment Centre at the 5th Traditional and Alternative Medicals award 2021-2022 ceremony.



The event was organized by the Traditional Medical Council Practice under the Ministry of Health and the AfricMedia Galaxy in Accra.



The awards organized by AfricMedia Galaxy, a leading events management firm in Ghana, celebrated individuals and companies in the traditional and alternative medicine industry for their outstanding achievements in their various fields in the year under review.



In his submission, he said the treatment of liver conditions is not easy but when proper methods are applied, the patients would recover from their conditions.

He explained that poor liver treatment could have serious applications for other organs of the body.



He said “liver treatment is not easy. When poorly done, it could damage other organs of the body including the heart, kidney, lungs, and other parts of the body. It requires proper research and proper treatment methods to prevent other damages to other organs that depend on the liver.”



He advised the youth and the public to adopt good eating habits to prevent them from developing liver conditions.



“It is medically wise to constantly have a regular medical check-up. If you discover any form of signs or any changes in your body, you need to seek medical care for early detection and treatment.”