Poor performance of Akufo-Addo will make it difficult for NPP to 'break the 8' - NDC Executive

Sun, 24 Jul 2022 Source: Kwabena Nyarko, Contributor

Ahmed Agbenyadzi, Deputy Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Akuapem North of the Eastern Region insist that the current NPP leadership cannot save the party from the defeat that awaits them in 2024.

According to him, the poor and abysmal performance of the Akufo-Addo-led government has exposed the party per the results of the National Executive elections and that must be a wake up call to the great elephant party.

The NPP over the weekend elected new executives to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years with Mr. Stephen Ntim being the current national chairman.

Meanwhile, John Boadu also lost to Justin Kodua Frimpong.

Ahmed Agbenyadzi in an interview said the outcome of the elections clearly shows the Bawumia-flagbearer campaign is at stake due to failure of John Boadu to retain his seat.

"Whether depending on the old or newly elected Executives, the New Patriotic Party will lose the 2024 elections hands down", the National Democratic Congress Communicator.

"All what I can say is that Ghanaians are fed up with the NPP and the performance of the government and this shows the NDC is the best alternative in 2024".

"I don't see anything better will come out with the current crop of leaders of the NPP because the party has failed woefully" Mr Agbenyadzi stated.

