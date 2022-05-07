‘Poorly paid journalists threat to national security’ – GBC Director General

Professor Amin Alhassan, GBC DG

The Director General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, GBC, Professor Amin Alhassan has called for better remuneration for Journalists in Ghana.

Speaking at an Editor’s Breakfast Meeting organised by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in collaboration with the European Union to mark Europe Week in Ghana, Professor Alhassan said Journalists cannot continue to highlight the plight of other workers when their salaries especially those who work in the Private Media Houses are nothing to write home about.



He indicated that the economic conditions under which Journalists work define the kind of output and quality of journalism they practice.



“A poorly paid Journalist is a threat to national security” Prof. Amin Alhassan stated emphatically.



Professor Amin Alhassan said though the role of media owners is essential, there is however the need for stakeholders to look into the structure of media ownership and the dominance of partisan media in the media landscape.

The European Union (EU) in Ghana is celebrating Europe week from 2nd to 9th May 2022, under the theme “65 years of EU-Ghana partnership”.



The Week presents an opportunity to highlight the cooperation and partnership between the EU and Ghana throughout the years and across different sectors. This includes a partnership for sustainable growth and job creation, the promotion of shared democratic values, and jointly working towards a greener future – but also investing in youth and cross-cultural exchanges.



Present at the Forum was the European Union Ambassador to Ghana; Irchad Razaaly, GJA President Roland Affail Monney, President of the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association, GIBA, Cecil Sunkwa-Mills; Senior Editors and Journalists from Media Houses in Ghana.



Professor Amin Alhassan was the Chairman of the event.