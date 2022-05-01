7
Menu
News

Popular Takoradi radio presenter has died

Nana Kwasi Mensah Dead.png Nana Akwasi Mensah died on Sunday

Sun, 1 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Takoradi-based Skyy Power FM has confirmed the death of its reporter, Nana Akwasi Mensah.

The owner of the station, Wilson Arthur, confirmed that, information from an uncle of the journalist indicates that he died in the early hours of Sunday, May 1, 2022.

“At this moment, we can only grieve and pray for his dear wife.

“The sad event occurred on Sunday morning, May 1, 2022, in Kumasi after suffering a short illness,” he is quoted to have said.

The 32-year-old was the host of Skyy FM’s flagship sport show dubbed ‘Skyy Sports Show’.

The station describes him as “one of the top sports presenters in the country was hardworking, dedicated and had a passion for his job.”

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
We shall take over the streets if we fail in court – Okudzeto Ablakwa
E-Levy: Some Ghanaians cry over being charged for GH¢100 threshold transactions
How the story of a Ghanaian engineer in Libya compelled Rwanda to sign asylum seekers’ deal with UK
Sefa Kayi clashes with Pratt over Rawlings
How the rivalry between Ghana’s Nkrumah and Togo’s Olympio killed the dream of a united Africa
Elizabeth Ohene takes on Barker-Vormawor, MFWA in latest address to the BBC
I will do the coup myself' - Oliver Barker-Vormawor issues fresh threats
Their behaviour mimics 'brutal dictatorship' - Mahama's damning verdict on Akufo-Addo government
266 MPs participated in the approval of E-Levy - Godfred Dame to Minority
Akufo-Addo sacks Fisheries Commission boss